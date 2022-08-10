VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach SPCA needs help finding homes for 12 dogs.

The pups, mostly Chihuahua-mix, were found living in a hoarding situation. The dogs were transferred to the VBSPCA from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter and are in need of medical care.

“We plan to make these animals available for adoption this Friday, but right now they need help from animal lovers like you,” said the VBSPCA in a social media post Wednesday.



“Many of these tiny canines will need costly surgeries due to severe dental disease, and we expect their medical care to add up to at least $3,000.”



The VBSPCA is asking community members for donations. All money raised will go directly to the veterinary care of these 12 dogs. Additional funds that are not needed for the dogs will go to the shelter’s Miracle Medical Fund to help other animals at our shelter.



If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, you can visit our shelter beginning on Friday. The VBSPCA website is the best way to know what animals are currently available for adoption. Once an animal is no longer available, they are removed from website.