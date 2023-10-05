VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach SPCA says it needs help after 23 dogs surrendered from commercial breeding facilities in the Midwest were delivered on Wednesday night.

The dogs and puppies were surrendered at request of National Mill Dog Rescue, the VBSPCA says.

The animals have been moved into a special area of the shelter’s kennel for much-needed rest, and the earliest they’ll be available for visitors will be next week. The shelter says it does not have a date when they will be available for adoption at this time.

In the meantime, the VBSPCA is asking for monetary support to help these dogs and puppies.

You can follow updates on the dogs and puppies on the VBSPCA’s Facebook page and website.