VBSPCA hosting photo contest for pets to be featured on local beer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Beer lovers hoping to get their furry friend featured on a local beer will now get the chance to do it.

The Virginia Beach SPCA has launched a contest for a special pet to be the face of a limited-edition beer from Smartmouth Brewing Co.

Titled the “Second Chance Ale Photo Contest,” the contest will be featured at the animal shelter’s Puppy Bowl Tailgate Party at the Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House on February 13, 2022.

Starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, local pet owners can enter a photo of their dog, cat, or any small animal for a donation of $25 to the VBSPCA.

The public will then vote on the submissions for a $1 donation. The top five photos with the most votes will then be sent on to a panel of judges on Dec. 1.

The winning submission will be featured on The Virginia Beach SPCA Second Chance Sour Ale, a special run of Smartmouth Brewing Co.’s Zoinks Blackberry Mango Gose.

In addition, the winner will also receive a framed copy of the artwork used on the label and a case of Second Chance Sour Ale. Additionally, posters featuring the winning pet’s image will be displayed at the VBSPCA Puppy Bowl Tailgate Party.

The four runners-up will walk away with a 12-pack of the beer and a VBSPCA pet prize pack.

To enter your pet into the contest or vote, click here.