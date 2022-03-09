VBSPCA honors community for aiding homeless animals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach couples are being honored by the Virginia Beach SPCA for their work in helping homeless animals across Hampton Roads.

Officials say that Jan and Morris Fine are being recognized with the 2022 VBSPCA Lifesaver Award after more than two decades of service to the VBSPCA.

“We have been very, very lucky to be able to do the things we’ve done,” said Jan Fine. “We’re so glad that the VBSPCA is there to take care of all of our little critters.”

The couple started a fund at the Hampton Roads Foundation that provides annual funding for the VBSPCA’s operations. In addition, Jan was a member of the Board of Directors for more than a decade while Morris provides years of pro bono service to the VBSPCA.

Additionally, Tonya and Rob Deveau are being honored with the 2022 VBSPCA Compassion Award for their continuous donations to the animal shelter. They donate their tips from their bakery to five shelters in the community.

“Animals give so much unconditional love,” said Tonya Deveau. “They make me incredibly happy, and helping them in any way I can is really rewarding.”

The couples will receive their awards in April at the SPCA’s Wags and Whiskers Gala.