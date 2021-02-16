VBSO: Zero weapons, illegal drugs found during biannual jail search

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office say there were no weapons or illegal drugs found during a recent, biannual jail search.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office say they conducted the jail search involving 64 deputies, searching more than 20 housing units.

Although there were no drugs or weapons found, officials say there were still 30 findings including 6 tattoo kits.

In a post on social media, VBSO officials stated that the goal of the search was to find contraband & identify issues that could compromise the health & safety of the jail.