VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is holding the 54th basic academy class graduation on Thursday.

The graduation is on Thursday, May 4 at 4 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Training Academy, 411 Integrity Way.

The graduation will also be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/vbsheriffsoffice.

The 17-week Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Basic Academy includes training in Virginia law,

ethics, cultural diversity, firearms, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations and first aid.

The deputies will be assigned to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and bring the number of

active, appointed, sworn Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies to 398.