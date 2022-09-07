VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is hosting a civilian response to active shooter events (CRASE) class for members of the New Jerusalem Church of Christ.

According to a press release, the class will take place on September 10 at 10 a.m. and all members of the church are welcome to attend. Church members from other congregations have been invited to attend, however, the class is not open to the public.

This free class is being offered in response to the numerous church shootings that have happened around the United States and will educate and empower churchgoers to protect themselves and the people around them.

Lt. Nick Curtis, Sgt. Nichola Davison, Sgt. Demetrius Taylor and Sgt. David Wilkes will be running the class and are certified to teach CRASE.

The deputies will focus on a curriculum based on the FBI’s “Run, Hide, and Fight” model as well as lead the students in a hands-on exercise.

For more information about the program or to request a class, visit alerrt.org.