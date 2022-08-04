VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) class for members of Asbury Christian Fellowship Church.

According to a press release, the class will take place on Saturday August 6 and all members of the church are welcome to attend. The class is not open to the public.

The CRASE class is being hosted in response to the high number of church shootings that have occurred in the United States over the last decade. The Sheriff’s Office offers the free class to educate and empower churchgoers to protect themselves and the people around them.

Lt. Nick Curtis, Sgt. Nicholas Davison, Sgt. Demetrius Taylor and Sgt. David Wilkes will teach the class and are certified through the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University.

The course will go through the FBI’s “Run, Hide, Fight” model and will walk students through hands-on exercises.

For more information about ALERRT or to request a class, visit alerrt.org.