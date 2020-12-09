VBSO continues to see reduction in inmate positive COVID-19 cases after 5th round of mass testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office (VBSO) says that after the fifth round of mass testing, they are continuing to see a reduction in positive COVID-19 cases among inmates.

Officials with VBSO say that on Dec. 4, coronavirus tests were conducted on 1,518 inmates, deputies, civilians, and contractors.

From those results, inmate cases have seen about a 46% reduction as they are down to 45 from the 83 positive cases reported as part of the Nov. 20 fourth round of mass testing.

Sheriff’s Office officials say that of the inmates who tested positive, 32 are new cases and 13 previously tested positive.

The inmates have been notified and placed in quarantine, where they are receiving medical care. Officials also say they have also been given an opportunity to notify their friends and family.

“Despite spikes in COVID-19 cases in the community, we have seen a dramatic reduction in cases here at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. I am optimistic that we will defeat this outbreak and I am proud of our deputies and medical staff who have been working tirelessly every day to combat COVID-19,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle.

“I am also grateful to the Virginia Department of Health for its leadership and guidance as we’ve worked to safeguard the health and safety of everyone entrusted to our care, both inmates and staff,” Stolle continued.

As for the staff, the results show a 71% reduction in cases from the Nov. 20 testing, during which seven staff members tested positive — which was a slight spike from the five who tested positive during the Nov. 9 testing.

At the recommendation of the VDH, everyone will be retested later in December.

The other four rounds of mass testing (point prevalence study) took place June 24-25, Oct. 28-30, Nov. 9, and Nov. 20.

To read about the results, click here.

The Sheriff’s Office implemented COVID-19 protocols in March and has continued to take the necessary steps to contain the coronavirus while protecting the health and safety of the inmates, deputies, civilian staff, and public. Those steps are detailed at vbso.net/coronavirus.