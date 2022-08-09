VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) —The ViBe Creative District is inviting the public to view the fifth annual ViBe Mural Festival set for August 19-28.



A total of 10 new murals will be painted by 10 different national and local artists at properties throughout the arts district. There will be free public programming and events are offered during the festival.



“The 5th Annual ViBe Mural Festival is our largest event to date with several new opportunities for the

public to engage with the artists,” said Kate Pittman, executive director of the ViBe Creative District

nonprofit.



All 10 locations are located within a short 1.5 mile walk and were selected by the ViBe Creative

District.

SAM WELTY at Rite Aid on 17th Street

MIA GUILE at Esoteric on 17th Street

TESSA DUQUETTE at 17th Street Marketplace on 17th Street

PAUL SANTOLERI at North End Bag Co on 19th Street

EREK JONES at WRV / The Alley on 19th Street

HANNA KIRBY at Atlantic Park containers on 19th Street

SUMMER PARADISO at Organic Beginnings Montessori School in partnership with LRNow on Mediterranean Avenue

HAMILTON GLASS at DWELL on 20th Street

NICO CATHCART at Ambassador Inn & Suites in partnership with the Virginia African American Cultural Center on Parks Avenue

FEATURED TEEN ARTIST: Leani Thurton at Organic Beginnings Montessori School (Virginia Beach High School Senior at Bayside High School)