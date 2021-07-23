VB’s Regent University named safest college campus in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University, in Virginia Beach, was recently named the safest college in Virginia, as well as the 13th safest in the country.

The ratings, from YourLocalSecurity, evaluate a college’s safety based on several factors such as violent crimes per 10,000 people and hate crimes per 10,000 people.

“I am excited to report Regent’s excellent safety record and consistent recognition as one of the nation’s safest higher education institutions,” said Dr. Bill Hathaway, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University. “Our chief of police and his exceptional police force deliver a tremendous safety program and comprehensive campus surveillance around the clock.”

The data used in this report was gathered over a three-year period.

Officials say security features at Regent include:

24/7 police patrols

18 officers sworn in by the Commonwealth of Virginia

8 emergency call boxes on campus

Regent Alert text and email notification systems for emergency and weather alerts

Emergency Preparedness Committee who facilitates Regent’s response to potential emergencies

CampusShield App by 911Cellular, an emergency communication tool for students that features emergency calling, iReports, Friend Watch, and more

“We are dedicated to serving and protecting our students, faculty, and staff,” said CBN/Regent University Chief of Police Chris Mitchell, Sr. “We remain committed to the principle of community policing, and the prevention of crime is our primary concern.”

Virginia Beach was also previously named the Safest Large City in America by AdvisorSmith.