VB’s Operation Blessing deploys to Nashville for tornado relief efforts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has sent its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Nashville, Tennessee, to assist with relief efforts following the deadly tornado earlier this week.

Team leaders from the Virginia Beach headquarters arrived in Nashville on Wednesday to assess the damage and meet with local emergency management officials to determine the areas of need.

Operation Blessing has set up a base of operations on the grounds of Cornerstone Nashville and is asking homeowners whose homes were damaged to come and fill out a work order request for free volunteer help.

Photo courtesy of Operation Blessing.

Photo courtesy of Operation Blessing.

Photo courtesy of Operation Blessing.

Photo courtesy of Operation Blessing.

Photo courtesy of Operation Blessing.

Photo courtesy of Operation Blessing.

The full convoy of emergency equipment departed from the Operation Blessing warehouses in Norfolk; Ocala, Florida; and Bristol, Tennessee.

The crews brought along with them a mobile command center, two construction trailers loaded with tools and emergency supplies, a work order trailer to coordinate volunteers, a skid steer for debris removal, and a Kohler 80K electric generator.

In addition to the emergency equipment and supplies, Operation Blessing’s Hunger Strike Force fleet of tractor-trailers delivered over 30,000 pounds of food and water to two local food banks.

To donate to Operation Blessing’s Tennessee relief efforts click here.

