VB’s Housing & Neighborhood Preservation launches new campaign aimed at helping homeless residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Housing & Neighborhood Preservation department has launched a new campaign to connect residents in need with resources and opportunities.

Titled “Get & Give Help,” the campaign launches just in time for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

The campaign consists of a new website which addresses homelessness.

BEACHCommunityPartnership.org will be able to help families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis to connect to the homeless service system in Virginia Beach and find organizations that provide support services, such as food, health services, basic assistance and more.

A community toolkit of flyers, cards and resource list will also be available for organizations, businesses and others to download, print and distribute to help raise awareness.

The Regional Housing Crisis Hotline is 757-227-5932.