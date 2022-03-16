VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Public Library is holding a program to help residents achieve a high school diploma for free.

VBPL’s Career Online High School (COHS) is fully online, 24/7, and free to Virginia Beach residents which lets them get access to a personal academic coach, help with a resume, cover letter, and other tools for career advancement.

In addition to an accredited diploma, residents can also earn a career certificate in a field of their choice including general career prep, office management, childcare and education, home care, security, food and hospitality, leisure, commercial driving and retail customer service.

So far, more than 40 Virginia Beach residents have earned a high school diploma and career certificate through VBPL since 2016, and another 19 are in the program and working toward graduation.



VBPL currently has 26 scholarships available to Virginia Beach residents ages 20 and older.