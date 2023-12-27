VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a car crashed into Lake Windsor, near Mt. Trashmore.

It happened Friday, Dec. 22 just before 7 p.m. According to police the driver swerved to miss another vehicle and ended up in the water.

No one was hurt and no one was charged. The vehicle was towed out the next day.

Within recent weeks, there have been several incidents involving vehicles crashing into area lakes.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, police were called to the intersection of Hillcrest Parkway and Edinburgh for the report of a vehicle in a lake. The Chesapeake Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team recovered the body of 21-year-old Kylie Dorsman.

Earlier that day, police recovered a vehicle from a body of water at Greenbrier Parkway and Professional Place. That driver survived the crash.