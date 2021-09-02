VBPD trying to identify two people involved in deadly June shooting incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two people they say were involved in a deadly shooting in June.
On the night of June 14, officers responded to calls for a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Weblin Drive and Moorgate Court.
They arrived to find the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Damon Julio Rodriguez-Kirkland. He was taken to the hospital where police confirm he died a few days later.
The investigation revealed that two groups of people started shooting at a vehicle. The victim was in that vehicle.
Investigators have released an image of two suspects they want to identify in connection with this crime.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.