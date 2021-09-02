VBPD trying to identify two people involved in deadly June shooting incident

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Beach Police say the individuals pictured were involved in a shooting on June 14, 2021 that resulted in a homicide. (Photo provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two people they say were involved in a deadly shooting in June.

On the night of June 14, officers responded to calls for a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Weblin Drive and Moorgate Court.

They arrived to find the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Damon Julio Rodriguez-Kirkland. He was taken to the hospital where police confirm he died a few days later.

The investigation revealed that two groups of people started shooting at a vehicle. The victim was in that vehicle.

Investigators have released an image of two suspects they want to identify in connection with this crime.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10