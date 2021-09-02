VBPD trying to identify two people involved in deadly June shooting incident

Virginia Beach Police say the individuals pictured were involved in a shooting on June 14, 2021 that resulted in a homicide. (Photo provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two people they say were involved in a deadly shooting in June.

On the night of June 14, officers responded to calls for a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Weblin Drive and Moorgate Court.

They arrived to find the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Damon Julio Rodriguez-Kirkland. He was taken to the hospital where police confirm he died a few days later.

The investigation revealed that two groups of people started shooting at a vehicle. The victim was in that vehicle.

Investigators have released an image of two suspects they want to identify in connection with this crime.