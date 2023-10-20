VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the next several weeks, the Virginia Beach Police Department says it will be increasing traffic enforcement in key areas of concern.

The department says the increased force will begin Saturday, Oct. 21 and will include officers from its Special Operations Bureau.

According to a news release from VBPD, they are launching this initiative in an effort to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians. Officers will be out in force across all four precincts, focusing on high crash locations, based on historical data, and other areas of community concern.

We believe by targeting these areas and enforcing traffic laws in a concentrated effort, we will see a reduction in the number of drivers engaging in dangerous behaviors while continuing to reduce the number of crashes in Virginia Beach. VBPD

Virginia Beach Police did not specify exact locations or when they expect the initiative will end.