VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is dead after being shot by police during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach that took nearly four hours.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive in the Lake Placid neighborhood of the city.

Police responded to the scene and attempted to negotiate with a lone barricaded person.

10 On Your Side crew at the scene confirmed with police that the barricade ended around 1 a.m. Tuesday with gunfire exchanged between the suspect and police.

The still-unidentified suspect was shot by police and the suspect is confirmed dead.

There were no other injuries reported and there are no threats to the public.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including what led to the barricade.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.