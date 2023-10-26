VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old Green Run High School student was found with a handgun and ammunition Thursday morning, police said.

Around 7:10 a.m., the teen was found with the handgun and ammunition, and school administration and campus security were informed, and detained the student until the Student Resource Officer arrived.

They were able to secure the handgun in his backpack, and he is now facing charges for possession of firearm on school grounds, concealed firearm without permit and possession of a firearm by an underage person. The student came to school on the bus that day.

This is an ongoing investigation.