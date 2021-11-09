VBPD: Shoplifting suspect has stolen from every ABC store in the city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police want to find a serial shoplifter with a specific target: ABC stores.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers says the same suspect has stolen alcohol from every ABC store in the city.

Cameras caught him stealing in many of the cases, but officers haven’t caught up with him yet.

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

So far, police say he’s stolen about $2,000 worth of alcohol, mostly Patron, Hennessey, Don Julio and 1800 Silver Tequila.

Call the Crime Line or use the P3 Tips app if you recognize him or have other information that can help VBPD find him.