VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating witnesses in an abduction/kidnapping case.

On Aug. 9, Richard Shusko, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to abduct with intent to defile and one felony count of rape, police say.

VBPD says this is an active investigation and they are trying to determine if there are other potential victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.

