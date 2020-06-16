VBPD seeks more info, witnesses in case involving driver of red truck that sped toward protesters

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are trying to gather more information about incidents involving the driver of a red truck that sped toward a crowd of protesters two weeks ago on Atlantic Avenue.

VBPD has yet to make an arrest in the case, but Interim Chief Tony Zucaro said on June 9 that investigators were discussing criminal charges.

In a Facebook post Monday, VBPD says it’s looking into two specific altercations involving the driver, who would only identify himself by his first name, Manny, when 10 On Your Side interviewed him the day after the protest on May 31. Black Lives Matter 757 used his full name, Manny Wilder, in a tweet Monday, saying they need witness statements to move forward in the case.

Manny claimed he’s not a racist and his “goal was never to hit anyone” in the interview with 10 On Your Side, but protest organizers say he was yelling racial slurs and was intentionally trying to intimidate them.

“If you’re running down the street, and yelling racial slurs to people, and you can see there’s a protest then obviously you want trouble. Of course people are going to get upset. This is a protest. It is very clear what we are doing. You (Manny) shouldn’t even been on the street, which you were,” said organizer Jackie Horton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Detective Bureau tip line at (757) 385-6377 or email them at vbdetectiveinfo@vbgov.com.