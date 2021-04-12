VBPD seeking to identify potential victims of illegal filming at Lynnhaven Mall

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man is accused of illegally filming females at Lynnhaven Mall on several occasions and police believe there could be additional victims.

Virginia Beach Police arrested 26-year-old Jalen Kari Slaughter on March 30 and charged him with three counts of misdemeanor unlawful filming, misdemeanor spying into a dressing room and felony unlawful filming. He is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Officers responded to three separate incidents at Lynnhaven Mall: one at Victoria’s Secret and two at the Francesca’s store. The alleged victims all reported that the suspect recorded images of them in a state of undress. In each case, he fled before officers arrived.

Police later identified the suspect as Slaughter, after another suspicious incident was reported on March 12.

Investigators recovered evidence that indicates there may be additional victims. If you or your minor dependent(s) believe you could be a victim of a similar incident between December 2020 and March 2021, please contact the Virginia Beach Special Victim’s Detective at (757) 385-4101.