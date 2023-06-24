VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are searching for two men in connection with a May 7 shooting at the West Beach Tavern on Cleveland Street.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, another victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a different hospital.

On Friday, police released pictures of the suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the case should contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or report anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/ P3tips.com.