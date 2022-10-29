VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are searching for a woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Police say 61-year-old Zaira Valiente was last seen leaving her home in Virginia Beach in a white 2015 Toyota Prius with California tag 7LTF150. Valiente’s family says she stated that she was going to Orlando, FL.

Valiente’s vehicle also has a circular Cuban flag sticker and a Cuban island-shaped sticker on the trunk. There is also a Cuban flag hanging from her rear-view mirror.

Zaira Valiente (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police)

Valiente is described as being 5’2″, 115 pounds, and having blonde hair and blue eyes. Valiente also has two tattoos: a Cuban island on one ankle and Tinkerbell on the opposite ankle.

According to police, her family is concerned since they are unable to contact her and Valiente has shown symptoms of early-onset dementia/Alzheimers.

If you have seen Valiente, please call the Missing Person Detective at 757-385-4101.