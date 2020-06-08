VBPD, SWAT responds to ‘domestic situation’ near Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard for a domestic situation on Sunday evening.

Dispatchers said the came in just after 6 p.m. for a domestic case in the 300 block of Oakshire Drive near Virginia Beach Boulevard and Middle Lane.

Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the residents. According to police, the adult man — who had access to weapons in the house — refused to exit the residence and stopped communicating with police.

As a result, the VBPD SWAT team was called to help, and at that time, the man was the only person inside the residence.

Police said that around 9:45 p.m., the man safely exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Police are currently working a domestic situation. We ask for your assistance by avoiding the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Middle Lane at this time. We will advise when the situation has resolved. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 8, 2020

The case is still actively being investigated. The Virginia Beach Police Department said they will provide additional information when the situation has resolved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

