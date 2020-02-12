Law enforcement officer involved in fatal shooting in Ocean Lakes area of VB; Officer wasn’t with VBPD, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a law enforcement officer not affiliated with the VBPD was involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in the Ocean Lakes area of the city.

It’s unclear at this time whether the officer was the person who was fatally shot.

Police didn’t have many details in a series of tweets Wednesday morning, but confirmed it was a fatal shooting and no Virginia Beach officers were involved in the incident. They said they were on the scene of an “officer involved shooting by an outside agency in the 900 block of Maitland Drive.”

Police say the scene is active and they are still working to gather information.

BREAKING NEWS: @VBPD are on the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting on Wellsford Dr., however no #virginiabeach police officers were involved. @WAVY_News is working to find out more about the officer. pic.twitter.com/eCN5v0hdsv — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) February 12, 2020

WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson is at the scene.

Schools nearby: Ocean Lakes H.S., Ocean Lakes Elementary, Miss Judy's Preschool. @MadisonG_WAVY says you can take Wellsford Drive as an alternate to Maitland as officers investigate. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) February 12, 2020

