Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Law enforcement officer involved in fatal shooting in Ocean Lakes area of VB; Officer wasn’t with VBPD, police say

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a law enforcement officer not affiliated with the VBPD was involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in the Ocean Lakes area of the city.

It’s unclear at this time whether the officer was the person who was fatally shot.

Police didn’t have many details in a series of tweets Wednesday morning, but confirmed it was a fatal shooting and no Virginia Beach officers were involved in the incident. They said they were on the scene of an “officer involved shooting by an outside agency in the 900 block of Maitland Drive.”

Police say the scene is active and they are still working to gather information.

WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson is at the scene.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories