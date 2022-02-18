VBPD respond to shooting on N. Great Neck Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting investigation is underway in Virginia Beach early Friday morning.

Dispatch said they were notified around 2:02 a.m. for the shooting in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road.

It not has been confirmed how many victims were shot or if anyone was transported. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more details but have not gotten a response.

All lanes reopened on N. Great Neck Rd. @VBPD officers were spotted in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. Looks like officers were reviewing surveillance video inside. @MadisonPearman @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dyXFYHnKoL — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) February 18, 2022

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

