VBPD respond to shooting on N. Great Neck Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting investigation is underway in Virginia Beach early Friday morning.
Dispatch said they were notified around 2:02 a.m. for the shooting in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road.
It not has been confirmed how many victims were shot or if anyone was transported. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more details but have not gotten a response.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
