VBPD: 2 people shot on Atlantic Avenue Wednesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two people were shot Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue, police wrote in a tweet.

Officers arrived on scene to discover there were two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Drivers traveling in the area should find an alternate route.

