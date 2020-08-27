VBPD: 2 people shot on Atlantic Avenue Wednesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two people were shot Wednesday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue, police wrote in a tweet.
Officers arrived on scene to discover there were two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Drivers traveling in the area should find an alternate route.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
