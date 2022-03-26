VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting incident on Cleveland Street overnight involving an officer.

Virginia Beach Police report that it happened just after midnight in the 5000 block, near Brian Avenue.

There are multiple victims resulting from gunfire involving “several parties,” police said. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

During the incident, a police involved shooting occurred.

A WAVY crew responded to the scene and spoke with police spokesperson Melissa Johnston who said, “Right now, it’s a very active ongoing investigation.”

WAVY News 10 is working to learn exactly how many people were involved and what led up to the shooting.

Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.