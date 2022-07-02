VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With the holiday weekend well underway, police in the Resort City are reminding the public of the ‘Do Not Tow’ program.

Officers say the program is designed for drivers who park in a municipal lot. They can obtain a do not tow sticker to avoid getting their vehicle towed.

Drivers then have between 8 a.m. and noon the following day to pick up their vehicles.

To get a pass, drivers need to talk to a parking attendant or call 757-385-5600.

Police say the program helps people have fun in a safe way throughout the holiday weekend.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a rise in our fatal crashes throughout the state this year,” Lieutenant Brad Wesseler told 10 On Your Side. “Virginia Beach is unfortunately among them. We will have increased visibility and traffic enforcement.”

The program gives impaired drivers a safe option to leave their cars if they feel they’re not able to drive.

At the same time, we want to have a non-confrontational, non-aggressive way of kind of putting out to the public, ‘Hey, come have a great time. The police want you to have a good time,” Wesseler added. “We just want to make sure you get home safely for yourself and for everybody else.”

The program is eligible at the municipal parking lots on 2nd, 4th, 19th and 25th Streets and Rudee Loop.

Officials say the lots close at 12:30 a.m. and vehicles must be tagged before 2:30 a.m.