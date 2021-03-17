VBPD prepares checkpoints for St. Patrick’s Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The luck of the Irish will not save you from driving while intoxicated charges.

So far just in the year 2021, 242 people have been arrested for DUI in Virginia Beach. Two fatal crashes in the city two involved alcohol or drugs.

On St. Patrick’s Day officers are hoping to ensure everyone celebrates and gets home safe by adding checkpoints throughout the city.

“We’ve seen a decrease of folks being out and about with the pandemic, but you know the bars are back open till midnight, so we are expecting folks to be out and celebrating St. Patty’s Day,” said Officer Jennifer Johannesen.

“We will be out in full force in the city today, as we are every day, enforcing traffic violations as well as looking for folks who are driving under the influence of alcohol,” she explained.

Police want you to enjoy your green beer and Irish celebrations responsibly — otherwise, you could hurt yourself or others.

“I’m living proof of that,” said Walter Rogers.

Police say in the early morning hours on Sunday, a car drove into Walter Rogers’ home. That person was charged with a DUI.

“It upset me because it displaced seven people and right now we are homeless,” he said.

He said the foundation of the home is damaged and they are concerned about a load-bearing wall. These damages mean they’re living in hotels right now. He also says one of his five grandchildren was only a few feet away when the crash happened.

“Hey, I’m Irish, I like my beer, but please do no drink and drive,” he said.

“It is a class 1 misdemeanor if you’re arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Johannesen added.

“We are asking for people to make the right decision and not force us to have to take you to jail that bad decision tonight,” she said.

For those drivers that have vehicles parked in one of the municipal parking lots located at the Oceanfront at 2nd, 4th, 19th, and 25th streets or Rudee Loop, there is a “Do Not Tow” program.

To avoid having your vehicle towed, simply contact any police officer at the Oceanfront or call 757-385-5000 to avoid having your vehicle towed.