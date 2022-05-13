VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were arrested Friday after authorities executed a search warrant on Lynn Shores Drive.
Wayne Kukrall, 55, and Darlene Gimbert, 56, both Virginia Beach residents, were arrested Friday.
Kukrall is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Gimbert is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.
The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Lynn Shores Drive Friday with the help of the Virginia Beach Special Operations Bureau.
During the search, detectives found methamphetamine, heroin, scales, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
The case is still under investigation.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.