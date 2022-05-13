VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were arrested Friday after authorities executed a search warrant on Lynn Shores Drive.

Wayne Kukrall, 55, and Darlene Gimbert, 56, both Virginia Beach residents, were arrested Friday.

Kukrall is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Gimbert is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Lynn Shores Drive Friday with the help of the Virginia Beach Special Operations Bureau.

Wayne Kukrall (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach City Jail)

Darlene Gimbert (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

During the search, detectives found methamphetamine, heroin, scales, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.

The case is still under investigation.