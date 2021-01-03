VBPD: Officers respond to shots fired call, apartment fire at same location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police responded to a shots fired call and an apartment fire at the same location Saturday night.

Officers received the initial call for a report of gunshots at about 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Cedarwood Court in Virginia Beach. Shortly after the call, there was a report of a possible fire at the same location.

Responding officers located an apartment unit that was “actively burning” and had “damage from apparent gunshots,” according to a statement released by VBPD. 

The apartment unit was not occupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.

The incident is actively being investigated by both VBPD and VBFD and no further information is available at this time.

