VBPD officers can now wear beards after change made by new chief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – ​Virginia Beach Police announced on Thursday, some of their officers may look a little different in the coming weeks…by sporting a beard!

The new change is a part of Virginia Beach’s new Police Chief Neudigate’s innovation to provide a fresh perspective and to keep an open mind.

The City of Virginia Beach said he has had an opportunity to have numerous discussions with department members. After listening to the workforce, Neudigate decided to temporarily let go of the current grooming policy that restricts facial hair.

This change is for a trial period and goes into effect this Sunday, November 8.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said they, “believe this small change could promote respectful, interpersonal communication with members of our community while increasing morale within the agency.”

Departments across the country are adapting to changing social norms and facial hair for public service agencies has become more accepted, the City said.

The City said even though this change only applies to certain members, the Chief has allowed the creation of a Process Improvement Team to look at current grooming standards on behalf of all employees to see if there are additional changes that should be considered.

At the end of the trial period, the policy will be examined to determine if it needs modification, or if it will be permanent.

The Department is asking the public to reach out via email at vbpd@vbgov.com or social media to let them know your thoughts on the decision.

