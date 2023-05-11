VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach police officer rescued some baby ducks on Sunday, May 7 after they got stuck in a storm vent.

According to a Facebook post from VBPD, Officer Ankrom responded to a report of baby ducks in a stormwater drain in the Town Center area. When Officer Ankrom arrived on the scene, he went into the storm drain to retrieve the ducklings.

VBPD officer rescues baby ducks from storm water drain. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department) VBPD officer rescues baby ducks from storm water drain. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department) VBPD officer rescues baby ducks from storm water drain. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VBPD says that Officer Ankrom had to walk through several tunnels before he was able to find the ducklings. He was able to use a 5-gallon bucket that a bystander had to rescue them.

Since there were no adult ducks in the area at the time of the rescue, a local wildlife rescue responded and was able to take the ducklings.