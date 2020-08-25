VBPD officer arrested and charged with possession of drugs without prescription

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Police officer was arrested and charged with drug-related crimes Tuesday after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police say 24-year-old Hugo Diaz-Rivera was arrested Tuesday and charged by local police with seven counts of possession of a schedule III controlled substance without a valid prescription.

He has been suspended without pay and is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Virginia Beach Police say they received information about one of their officers earlier this year.

The information led to a DEA investigation, which was “fully supported” by VBPD.

During the investigation, Diaz-Rivera, who has been with VBPD’s uniform patrol division since November 2018, was placed on administrative assignment.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, police say. The Office of Internal Affairs is conducting an internal administrative review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: