VBPD: Man injured in drive-by shooting in Timberlake neighborhood

Virginia Beach

(WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police said a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in the Timberlake neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Gadwall Place, near the intersection of Gadwall Court and off South Plaza Trail.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate went to the scene Tuesday night and spoke with neighbors.

He said a man in his early 20s was shot in his lower abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Still, the chief asked neighbors to call 911 if they hear additional gunfire.

Neighbors said they heard five to eight gunshots when the incident happened.

The scene was still active as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting is under investigation by the VBPD Homicide Unit.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall is at the scene and will have more updates. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

