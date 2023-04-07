VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department made several arrests last month following a year-long investigation.
According to police, VBPD executed four residential search warrants on Mar. 1 for offenses ranging from 52 felonies and 16 misdemeanors. This comes at the end of a year-long investigation into people involved in gang activity, violent crimes, and a series of stolen vehicles.
Below are some notable arrest made Virginia Beach PD:
- 18-year-old Devon Hason Bennett was charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny
- 18-year-old Giovanni Quance Ulacco was charged with felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor trespassing
- 19-year-old Quadeyr Tyus was charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny
- Eight juveniles were charged with felony possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny, misdemeanor trespassing, and juvenile in possession of a firearm
The operation resulted in further evidence being collected, and additional charges were obtained. A dozen stolen auto cases were also positively cleared at the end of the investigation.