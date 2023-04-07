VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department made several arrests last month following a year-long investigation.

According to police, VBPD executed four residential search warrants on Mar. 1 for offenses ranging from 52 felonies and 16 misdemeanors. This comes at the end of a year-long investigation into people involved in gang activity, violent crimes, and a series of stolen vehicles.

Below are some notable arrest made Virginia Beach PD:

18-year-old Devon Hason Bennett was charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny

18-year-old Giovanni Quance Ulacco was charged with felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor trespassing

19-year-old Quadeyr Tyus was charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Eight juveniles were charged with felony possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny, misdemeanor trespassing, and juvenile in possession of a firearm

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The operation resulted in further evidence being collected, and additional charges were obtained. A dozen stolen auto cases were also positively cleared at the end of the investigation.