VBPD looking for person who may have seen missing man

Photo provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers on August 20, 2020. Police say they want to speak to this person for information only.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are looking for a person who may have seen a 67-year-old man reported missing near 86th Street in Virginia Beach last month.

The missing man’s belongings were found on the beach on July 27 at 86th Street and officials believe he drowned, but his body has not been recovered.

On August 20, almost a month after the man’s disappearance, Virginia Beach Police released two photos showing a person wearing a red shirt and carrying a beach chair. They made it clear that this man is wanted for questioning only as a witness. Police want to speak with him in case he saw the missing man enter the water.

Police are asking anyone who was on the beach at 86th Street that day and saw anything unusual to please reach out to them.

A multi-agency search was launched the day the man went missing, after a family member reported seeing the man enter the water and never emerge.

On Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard said crews had searched approximately 1,450 square miles over a period of 38 hours and announced that they were suspending the search. Contact the Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-483-8567 if you have any information that can assist them. And if you know the identity of the man in the red shirt, please contact the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

