VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach police are seeking the community’s help in the search for a missing endangered teen.

Police say 17-year-old Jason Dubois, Jr., was last seen at his home around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Although not confirmed yet, police say he may be traveling to New York to see a friend. Jason is described as 5’10” tall, weighing around 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey hoodie and operating the vehicle pictured below. Authorities added that he does not have a phone.

If you know his whereabouts, call local authorities immediately.