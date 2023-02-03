VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are warning community members of a possible larceny scam after one resident had hundreds of dollars stolen from her.

According to Virginia Beach police, the incident occurred on Jan. 28 at the 7-Eleven on Diamond Springs Road. Police say the women in the photos below approached the victim and the first female suspect used a distraction by handing the victim a wad of lottery tickets and a yellow chain. The suspect then took the victim’s money and “blessed it.”

The first suspect later placed the money on top of the victim’s vehicle, free for the second suspect to take, as the first suspect continues to distract the victim.

Both women are assumed to be speaking Turkish, according to the victim. The same women are believed to be involved in an incident that occurred at 649 Newtown Rd that involved a man. Police say the same technique was used in that separate incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

