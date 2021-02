VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened about three hours apart.

Dispatchers said they were notified for the first shooting around 1:59 a.m. in the 800 block of Maitland Drive.

Officers were notified for the second shooting around 4:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pathfinder Drive.

No additional details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.