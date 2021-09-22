VBPD investigating social media threat toward Kempsville High

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a social media threat made toward Kempsville High School.

Kempsville Principal Melissa George didn’t share details about the threat but notified school families on Wednesday morning and said the school would have extra police presence at school Wednesday.

“Our school and students are safe,” George said. “Of course just hearing or seeing such language can be upsetting to children, so I ask you talk with your child about the role they play in school safety. If they hear something concerning they should report it immediately to police or an adult and not perpetuate the rumor through social media or gossip.”

Several local schools have been dealing with social media threats and rumors after Monday’s shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News. A 20-year-old Newport News man was arrested after police say his post on social media caused fear and panic. There was no credible threat, police said.

Virginia Beach City Schools spokesperson Sondra Woodward says school districts typically see an uptick in reports and rumors of threats after incidents at other schools, and that the district notifies families about potential threats based on guidance from VBPD, the district’s Office of Safe Schools and school leadership.

“Your child’s safety is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously,” George said.