VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash occurred in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Pkwy.

Dispatch told 10 On Your Side that the call for the crash came in around 5:14 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene and citizens are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn information about the crash.