VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police responded to a barricaded person Monday night in the 500 block of 18th Street.

In a tweet from VBPD, there was no threat to the public. However, due to the large police presence, the public was asked to avoid the area.

In an update from just before 6 a.m., police say officers have now begun to clear the area.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident and any suspects have been taken into custody.

