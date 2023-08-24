VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on John Smith Court near Kempsville High School Thursday evening as the school’s football team was playing in its season-opening game.

Kempsville was hosting Green Run when the game was halted after shots were heard near the stadium in the 5000 block of John Smith Court.

Police said that while it is early in the investigation, there is no known victim, damage or suspect at this time.

They asked people to avoid the area, as there is a heavy police presence.