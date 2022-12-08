VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 7:14 p.m. in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.

There is a heavy police presence and police are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.