VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified one suspect in a shooting over the weekend that resulted in four people being injured and two officers also discharging their weapons.

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested Earl Thomas Royster, 39, of Chesapeake. He is charged with three counts of malicious assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

A second person who fired a weapon that night has yet to be identified.

The shooting happened just after midnight in front of West Beach Tavern Saturday in the 5000 block of Cleveland Street, near Brian Avenue, police said.

Officers were in the area already to monitor the precinct due to recent violence, police said. They then saw several people arguing in front of the restaurant. Several of those people took out guns and began shooting.

At that time, officers got out of their car to intervene in the shooting. Two officers fired their weapons at one of the armed subjects, who fled the scene.

Police did they didn’t believe the person was shot by police.

A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, both from Newport News, were found injured at the scene. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

A 37-year-old man from Chesapeake and a 27-year-old man from Norfolk self-transported to the hospital with injuries that also weren’t considered life-threatening.

West Beach Tavern posted on social media following the shooting denying the incident happened inside the bar, outside within the premises, or even “directly across the street.”