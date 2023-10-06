VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is hosting weekly game nights on Wednesdays until Oct. 25.

The event “Badges & Board Games” will have a game night for youth ages 10-17. The game night starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Located at 411 Integrity Way, Virginia Beach.

The event is put on by the VBPD Youth Services.

The next one scheduled to take place on Oct. 11.

To register to attend, click here. For more information visit their Facebook, or email Youth Services at VBPDYouthServices@vbgov.com.